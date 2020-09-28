The coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns across the globe have snatched away many livelihoods. The hospitality, aviation and the film industry remain three of the worst hit sectors. Job losses, salary cuts, anxity and uncertainity has been looming over everyone's head. Amid all this, there are few stories, which inspires us to never lose hope and to fight on. And the determination of Balika Vadhu director, Ram Vriksha Gaur, teaches us just that.

With the industry shut for more than half a year and no means of earning, Gaur went back to his old roots. The man who had celebs and assistants running around him, joined his father's business. Gaur has now been selling vegetables on a hand cart in Azamgarh. And what's more? He has no regrets.

"I had come to Azamgarh for the recce of a film. We were here when the lockdown was announced and then it was not possible to return. The project we were working on was stopped and the producer said it would take another year or more to get back to work. I then decided to take on my father's business and started selling vegetables on a handcart. I am familiar with the business and have no regrets," reports IANS. What's interesting is that the director has his own home in Mumbai but couldn't go back because of the travel restrictions. However, he wishes to be back home soon.

"I went to Mumbai in 2002 with the help of my friend and writer Shahnawaz Khan. I worked in the light department and then in the production department of TV serials. I became an assistant director in the production of many serials first, then worked as the episode director and unit director for 'Balika Vadhu'," he further stated.

Team comes forward to help

However, soon the word reached the Balika Vadhu team, who have now decided to help him out. "Monetary help is only what we can do, if I am an actor I can't guarantee somebody about a direction job or an acting job because that is a creative decision. The people whom he has worked with, like producers and directors they are in touch with him. That is what I have checked with them and also offered them that let me know whatever monetary help I can do," Anup Soni told News18.

Surekha Sikri brain stroke

Popular face of the serial, Surekha Sikri, had recently been admitted to the hospital after suffering a brain stroke. There were reports that the actress and her family were finding it difficult to sustain financially and hence many people from the industry came forward to help her. However, her family refuted the reports and revealed that her son was taking care of her.