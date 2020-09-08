Veteran actress Surekha Sikri who was last seen with Ayushmaan Khurrana in the film Badhaai Ho suffered a brain stroke today (September 8).

The actress was rushed to Juhu's Criticare Hospital. Speaking to ETimes, her nurse said that Surekhaji's financial condition is not too good.

Nurse appealed for financial aid

I couldn't get her admitted to any other hospital because of high fees. We do not have that kind of money. The nurse appealed to the members of the film fraternity to come forward and help her.

Money was taken from Surekha's fixed deposit

After a few hours, the nurse clarified to a journalist that they have managed to arrange some funds.

We are okay now; we took money from Surekhaji's fixed deposit. We don't need help now.

Filmmakers Manish Mundra and Anubhav Sinha update about her health on Twitter.

Check out their tweets below:

She’s better. Out of danger. Can speak now. I’m on it now. Will reach out to you too Manish if she needs us. https://t.co/S5QaQJ39Sx — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) September 8, 2020

For the unversed, last year Surekha Sikri, received a National Film Award for the Best Supporting actress for her performance in the 2018 film Badhaai Ho. She collected her award in a wheelchair.

She has starred in several TV shows. She is best known for her performances in Tamas, Mammo, Salim Langde Pe Mat Ro, Zubeidaa, Badhaai Ho and the popular TV show Balika Vadhu. And was last seen in Netflix's Ghost Stories.

IBTimes wishes the veteran actor a speedy recovery.