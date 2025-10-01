Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani are now officially married. Television's famous face, Avika Gor, has tied the knot with longtime beau, Milind Chandwani. The couple got married on the sets of 'Pati Patni Aur Panga'. Avika is well known for her role as 'Anandi' in 'Balika Vadhu'. The two got married on the reality show where they were celebrity contestants.

Avika's wedding post

From their haldi to their mehendi, all their pre-wedding rituals took place on the show hosted by Sonali Bendre and Munawar Faruqui. Avika has now shared official pictures from her wedding. "Baalika se Vadhu tak (From a girl to a bride)," she captioned the post. While Avika opted for a bright red lehenga for the wedding, Milind went with a beige sherwani.

Who attended the wedding

From unveiling of their grand invitation card to meeting Radhe Maa on the show to seek her blessings before the new beginning, the couple had the wedding that was seen by the whole nation. Along with their parents, Abhinav Shukla–Rubina Dilaik, Hina Khan–Rocky Jaiswal, Swara Bhasker–Fahad Ahmad, Gurmeet Choudhary–Debina Bonnerjee, Geeta Phogat–Pawan Kumar and Sudesh Lehri–Mamta Lehri were also a part of their wedding festivities.

Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Karan Kundrra, Tejaswi Prakash also attended the wedding with full swag and spirit. Avika and Milind had been dating for a long time. But, it was only recently that the couple made their relationship public and official.

Engagement post

"He asked.. I smiled, I cried (in that order)... and screamed the easiest YES of my life! I'm full filmy — background score, slow-mo dreams, mascara running and all. He's logic, calm, and "let's carry a first-aid kit just in case," the television actress had written sharing pictures of their engagement.

"I manifest drama. He manages it. And somehow, we just... Fit. So when he asked, the heroine in me took over — arms in the air, tears in my eyes, and zero network in my brain. Because real love? It may not always be perfect. But, It. Is. Magical (sic)," she further added.