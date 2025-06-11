Avika Gor is now taken! The Balika Vadhu fame actress got engaged to her longtime beau Milind Chandwani. Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani shared pictures from their intimate roka ceremony. The two had been in a relationship for several years now and had made their relationship public. The couple took to social media to share the news of their engagement.

Avika's mushy post

Avika shared the pictures of her roka ceremony with an adorable caption that screams of their mad love story. "He asked.. I smiled, I cried (in that order)... and screamed the easiest YES of my life! I'm full filmy — background score, slow-mo dreams, mascara running and all. He's logic, calm, and "let's carry a first-aid kit just in case," she wrote.

"I manifest drama. He manages it. And somehow, we just... Fit. So when he asked, the heroine in me took over — arms in the air, tears in my eyes, and zero network in my brain. Because real love? It may not always be perfect. But, It. Is. Magical (sic)," she further added.

The adorable PDA

However, Milind wasn't behind in dropping a mushy comment on their engagement pictures. "Plot Twist: The real background music was my heartbeat going at 200 BPM. You said yes, and suddenly every filmy line started making sense. Tu drama hai, main direction, aao best picture banaein (sic)," he wrote in the comments section.

Avika and Milind had been dating for over five years now. The two had made their relationship public long back and 'Anandi' from 'Balika Vadhu' couldn't stop raving about her beau in every social media post and interview. Avika is best known for playing 'Anandi' in 'Balika Vadhu' on Colors TV. She has also worked in shows like - Sasural Simar Ka, Laado – Veerpur Ki Mardani and many more popular daily soaps.