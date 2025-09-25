Television's favourite, Avika Gor, is all set to get married to long time beau Milind Chandwani on September 30. The couple has been winning hearts with their adorable chemistry on reality show - Pati, Patni Aur Panga. And the couple is basking in the revelry of their pre-wedding festivities on National television.

Haldi ceremony

Avika and Milind recently had their fun-filled haldi ceremony on the sets of Pati, Patni Aur Panga. While Avika ditched the traditional yellow and opted for a striking blue outfit for her haldi, Milind also went unconventional with a black tuxedo. The couple looked like a million bucks together. Their co-contestants were seen smudging them with yellow coloured haldi.

Not just the couples from the show but even Karan Kundrra and Tejaswi Prakash joined the episode to be a part of the celebration. Milind and Avika seemed madly-in-love and were enjoying every bit of the celebrations with happiness. It was last week that the couple had shared their grand invitation card on the sets of the show.

Grand invitation card

The couple will be seen unveiling their grand wedding invitation card on the reality show hosted by Munawar Faruqui and Sonali Bendre. The couple came into the set with a large box. The box had a miniature mandal with a bride and a groom taking pheras inside. Below the miniature mandap there was an invitation card. The unconventional wedding card left everyone speechless.

The couple will also be seen taking blessings from Radhe Maa on the upcoming episode. Abhinav Shukla–Rubina Dilaik, Hina Khan–Rocky Jaiswal, Swara Bhasker–Fahad Ahmad, Gurmeet Choudhary–Debina Bonnerjee, Geeta Phogat–Pawan Kumar and Sudesh Lehri–Mamta Lehri.