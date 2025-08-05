After Laughter Chef Season 2, Colors is back with yet another reality show, Pati Patni Aur Panga. The show features popular celebrity jodis indulging in games and playful banter to test their chemistry. Hosted by Sonali Bendre and Munawar Faruqui, Pati Patni Aur Panga brings together a vibrant mix of celebrity couples.

Let's take a look at contestants

Balika Vadhu fame Avika Gor, who recently got engaged to long-time boyfriend Milind Chandwani; Swara Bhaskar with her politician husband, Fahad Ahmad; wrestling star Geeta Phogat and her husband, Pawan Kumar; Sudesh Lehri with his wife, Mamta Lehri (Billo); Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee; Rubina and Abhinav Shukla; and Hina Khan with Rocky Jaiswal.

With the first episode now streaming on JioCinema, netizens have shared mixed reactions. While many enjoyed the concept, some criticized Swara for participating in a reality show and referred to her husband, Fahad, as a "nepo husband."

In the latest promo, Hina Khan was seen getting emotional while speaking about Rocky Jaiswal. Reflecting on her struggles, she said, "Yeh mere liye bohot bohot bohot karta hai. Jab aap bohot emotional journey se guzar rahe hote ho, toh bohot hard hota hai ek partner ke liye marrying a woman with all her flaws."

To this, Rocky replied, "If flaws look like this, then I will marry her ten more times. I don't care."

The audience remains divided; while some are enjoying the fun and exciting games and the playful "panga" between celebrity couples, others expressed disappointment, stating that the jokes are too adult and inappropriate. Many also criticized Swara and Fahad for their comic timing, with Fahad being dubbed as "Nepo Pati."

When and where to watch Pati Patni Aur Panga

You can watch the show online easily using the JioHotstar app

Step 1: Download the JioHotstar App

Get the JioHotstar app on your smartphone, tablet, or laptop. You can download it from the App Store, Google Play, or visit JioHotstar's official website.

Step 2: Search for the Show

Open the app and use the search icon. Type "Pati Patni Aur Panga" to find the latest episodes and show details.

Step 3: Check for Access

See if the episodes are available for free or if you need a subscription. If required, choose a suitable plan and complete the sign-up process.

Step 4: Log In and Browse

After logging in, browse through the list of episodes. Pick the one you want to watch.

Step 5: Press Play and Enjoy

Tap the play button, sit back, and enjoy the thrilling performances anytime, anywhere.