Pregnant Sshura Khan flaunts baby bump in body-hugging outfit; Arbaaz, Salman, Sohail attend Arpita Khan's birthday bash

It was a star-studded night filled with glitz and glamour as the Khan-daan came together to celebrate the birthdays of Arpita Khan Sharma and Arbaaz Khan. Apart from the Khan family, several Bollywood celebrities amped up the glam quotient and attended the siblings' joint bash.

From Sonali Bendre, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal and Genelia D'Souza to Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, and Arbaaz Khan with his pregnant wife, Sshura Khan, many familiar faces graced the event.

Arbaaz and Sshura walked in hand-in-hand as they arrived at the party, sharing warm glances while posing for the paparazzi. Sshura, glowing with pregnancy, proudly flaunted her baby bump. After the photo ops, she headed inside the venue while Arbaaz stayed back briefly to chat with photographers.

For the occasion, Sshura wore a fitted all-black outfit paired with an oversized blazer, exuding confidence and style. Arbaaz kept it casual in a cool denim-on-denim ensemble.

While the couple radiated love and happiness, Sshura's outfit sparked criticism online. Some netizens trolled her for choosing a body-hugging dress during pregnancy, calling it unnecessary to flaunt her bump.

One user commented, "I'm not judging, but her dressing style during pregnancy shouldn't be like this. She needs to change her mindset; outer looks don't matter, the baby's comfort does."

Another added, "She could've chosen a more suitable outfit."

Other celebs at Arpita Khan's outfit!

Meanwhile, Salman Khan posed for the paparazzi; he wore funky anime pants. Sohail Khan sported a casual T-shirt and denims.

Arpita Khan Sharma looked elegant in a white dress paired with matching heels, while her husband Aayush Sharma wore a T-shirt, jacket, and trousers.

Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni twinned in coordinated black and white outfits, Sussanne in a black dress, and Arslan in a black tee and white pants. Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal also posed for the cameras; she wore a black shirt layered with a jacket and denims, while he opted for a blue T-shirt, black jacket, and jeans. Sonali Bendre, dressed in an all-white outfit, smiled warmly for the shutterbugs.

Arpita is the youngest sister of Salman Khan, the eldest son of renowned screenwriter Salim Khan and his first wife, Salma Khan. Salman, Arbaaz, and Sohail also have another sister, Alvira Agnihotri.