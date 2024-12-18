Balakrishna is the most loved and hyped star in Tollywood, and his craze and legacy cannot be matched, but Balakrishna's son might steal people's hearts just like his father soon. Nandamuri Balakrishna's son, Mokshagna, is the talk of the town for his much-anticipated debut film.

There have been a lot of rumours and expectations on the debut project of Mokshagna, and fans of Balakrishna are eagerly waiting to see Moksh on the big screen. According to sources, he will be launched by Nag Ashwin. Further details regarding these rules are yet to be out.

Before Nag Ashwin, Hanu Man fame Prashanth Varma was set to direct Mokshagna's debut film. But just hours before its launch, the project got cancelled due to Mokshagna's health issues. But there seems to be a lot more than that.

According to the reports, C. Ashwini Dutt, producer of Vyjayanthi Movies, produced NTR's Eduruleni Manishi; he might bankroll the project, continuing the Nandamuri legacy.

Nag Ashwin, who is busy planning the sequel of Kalki 2989 AD, is now able to focus on this film as Prabhas has a packed schedule with films like Raja Saab and Fauji.

Producer Suryadevara Naga Vamsi has offered a project to Mokshagna under the direction of Lucky Baskhar's Venky Atluri.

Balakrishna has already confirmed Aditya 999 Max, a sequel to his sci-fi classic Aditya 369, with Mokshagna in the lead role. The film is expected to release in 2025. It would be interesting to watch another star kid's debut, and TFI audiences have always loved the actors with great potential.

An official announcement is expected early next year, and if all goes as planned, Mokshagna will grace the silver screen within the next year.

Fans are eager to know which project Mokshagna Teja's debut film would be—Nag Ashwin's ambitious venture, Venky Atluri's commercial entertainer, or the much-anticipated Aditya 999 Max.