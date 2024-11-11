Alia Bhatt's last theatrical release 'Jigra' may have tanked at the box office but her popularity remains the same. She has a series of films lined up, including Sanjay Leela Bhasali's 'War' where she will be sharing screen space with her husband, Ranbir Kapoor and Raazi co-star Vicky Kaushal. Many consider her to be the biggest female star in Bollywood right now who is not only exceptionally skilled as an actor but is a favourite amongst fans.

Amidst the failure of 'Jigra' and its controversies along with shooting for 'Alpha', a movie that is part of YRF's Spy Universerse, there are rumours that Alia is already in talks about signing another movie.

Based on an Exclusive by Mid-Day, it can be said that Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin is considering Alia for his next film. "Ashwin has crafted a script focused on a powerful female lead—a character that demands emotional intensity and depth which is tailor-made for Alia. While the storyline remains a closely guarded secret, the narrative would tackle themes of personal resilience and empowerment in a unique, contemporary setting" a source shared with the organisation.

If everything pans out well, this female-centric film will be produced by Vyjayanthi Films, which is a popular Hyderabad-based production house. It is also being speculated that if things fall into place, the team will start shooting this unnamed project in the latter half of 2025 and this will also be Alia's first pan-India film with her playing a major lead character. Alia's last major pan-India film was Rajamouli's RRR but she had limited screen time in the film.

Ashwin was last seen collaborating with B-town diva Deepika Padukone in his last film Kalki 2898 AD, which also starred Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas. The film garnered a lot of love and appreciation from fans. Not only did it do well at the box office but continued to do well even after its OTT release. The film was left on a cliffhanger with audiences wondering what would happen next. This hit film will have a sequel that fans are eagerly looking out for and rumour also has it that the director is working on it.