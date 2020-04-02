Senior Tollywood actor Nandamuri Balakrishna is said to have evinced his interest in the Telugu remake of Malayalam movie Ayyappanum Koshiyum. He also wants to team up with Rana Daggubati in this film.

Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, the owner of Sitara Entertainments has reportedly acquired the Telugu remake rights of Ayyappanum Koshiyum, which has become one the hit Malayalam movies of 2020. Currently, the producer is said to be in talks with leading directors, actors and technicians for its Telugu adaptations.

Ayyappanum Koshiyum is an action-thriller film written and directed by Sachy. The movie is about the ego problems of a retired and influential military person (Biju Menon) and a police officer (Prithviraj). The buzz in the industry is that Balakrishna is interested in playing the retired military officer in the Telugu remake.

"Actually, Balakrishna wants to work with veteran director B. Gopal who was looking for a good subject. The former suggested this Malayalam film to Gopal. However, Sitara Entertainment had actually bought the remake rights of the film, and it is up to them whether they produce the film with Balakrishna," Deccan Chronicle quoted as a source saying.

Nandamuri Balakrishna is said to have wished to Rana Daggubati in the police officer's role opposite him. The Baahubali actor is also interested in the movie, but he is said to have asked for more details about the film. "Rana has also shown interest in doing the film, but he wants full clarity regarding the director and producer," added the source.

Multi-starrer movies were a rage in the Telugu film industry a couple of decades ago and leading actors like late NTR, Krishna, Shoban Babu came forward to do such films. Decades after there is a renewed interest in such flicks with some actors including Venkatesh opting for it. If everything goes well, Balayya and Rana may soon act together in the remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum.