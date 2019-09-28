Actor and politician Balakrishna is a controversy's favourite child. Be it with his tantrum in public or his comments, the actor has often landed in trouble for one or the other reason.

Here is one such incident when Balakrishna had drawn the ire of the public and especially women community. Speaking at the audio launch function of Nara Rohith's Savitri, he said that his fans would be not satisfied unless he kisses his heroines and make the pregnant in his films.

"If I simply run behind the actresses, my fans will be disappointed. They like it when I either kiss the girl or make her pregnant," Balakrishna had claimed. He had made such a comment at a gathering comprising of family and female audience.

Talking about his co-stars, he had said, "I too act naughty with the actresses... I pinch them sometimes." The event had the presence of two heroines, who were visibly embarrassed with his comments.

However, Balakrishna's comments came under scrutiny from across the sections. It is because he was not just a film star, but an MLA from the Hindupur constituency. His connection with the then Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu (brother-in-law) only made the opposition parties to criticise his remarks with strong words.

Later, he apologised for his comment following the outrage. "I have utmost respect towards women. The comments which I made were not to target anyone. Recollecting my previous movies, I made the comments. I extend my greetings to all women from the Telugu states and across the country on Women's Day," Balaiyya said.

Balakrishna's next Film

He is currently busy with a commercial entertainer, directed by Tamil filmmaker KS Ravikumar. This is their second association after Jai Simha.