National Award winning filmmaker Bala and Ajith Kumar were supposed to work in hit movie Naan Kadavul. The project was announced in 2004 and had given bulk dates for the movie. But the actor walked out of the project, two years later, following which there were lots of speculations around the reason behind his exit.

Ajith and Bala's Meeting in Hotel

A leading Tamil magazine had reported that Bala, producer PL Thenappan, financiers Anbu and Arulpathi along with Ajith had gathered at a hotel to discuss about the project. The filmakers had decided to drop Ajith from the movie and replace him with smaller actor to cut down on the budget. By then, the star had started preparation for the film and his dates had not been utilised.

.

As per the rumour mills, Ajith was not happy with the delay and agreed to part ways. However, both the parties had disagreement over repaying the advance amount taken by him.There was a heated argument between the actor and people from the other side. In the end, he settled the issue by returning the amount.

Speculations were doing rounds that Bala and others assaulted Ajith, forcing him to repay the amount with interest. A few years later, the filmmaker, on a chat show with actress Sangeetha, had given a clarification over the rumoured incident.

"Assaulting him in a hotel room is a media-created story, but I admit that there were issues between us," Bala said. Then, Sangeetha asked him to give details about the incident for which the filmmaker responded, "This questioned should be asked to the Ultimate star (Ajith)."

The fate of Naan Kadavul

After his fallout with Ajith, Bala roped in Arya and the movie hit the screens in 2009. The filmmaker won the National Award in the Best Director category. The flick had also won accolades at various awards ceremony.