Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after one of its candidates from Haryana claimed that the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) are manipulated and votes will only go for the saffron party.

The controversial statement was made by BJP MLA from Haryana Bakshish Singh Virk while campaigning for the polls at Assandh constituency. He claimed that it does not matter who presses what button on the EVM, every vote will go to the saffron quota. Rahul Gandhi in a tweet from his official account has called him "The "most honest man in the BJP", for Virk's claim.

The most honest man in the BJP. pic.twitter.com/6Q4D43uo0d — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 21, 2019

The video of Virk's claim has gone viral on social media where he can be heard saying, "Whoever you vote for, we will get to know. Don't think we won't know. We intentionally don't tell you but if we want we can find out. Because Modiji (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) is intelligent, Manoharlal (Chief Minister Manoharlal Khattar) is intelligent."

This claim by Bakshish Singh Virk has raised several eyebrows as the Election Commission of India (ECI) have always claimed that the EVMs cannot tamper, even when the opposition parties had raised doubts about this. The ECI has issued a show-cause notice to the BJP legislator and has appointed a special observer for the constituency to take corrective and preventive action.

However, Virk has denied of saying any of these claiming that the video is fake and that he has not made any such claims of EVM tampering. He said that all these are baseless allegations and some media person has twisted the entire event to defame him and the saffron party.