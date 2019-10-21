Voting for the assembly polls in Maharashtra and Haryana is currently underway in the first major elections after the Lok Sabha polls in April-May.
While the Bharatiya Janata Party-Shiv Sena alliance is fighting to win all of Maharashtra's 288 Assembly seats, the opposition – Congress and its ally Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party – will try and take advantage of anti-incumbency.
This is the first time that BJP in Maharashtra is contesting on more number of seats than Shiv Sena.
The BJP, Congress, INLD, and JJP will fight to win 90 seats in Haryana. Congress is likely to seek advantage of the high unemployment rates, drug menace and lack of women's safety measures in the state as election issues.
The Haryana Congress chief, Kumari Selja, had said in an interview last week that the state's electorate would vote for "real issues" and not BJP's "duped slogans".
Bypolls will also be held on Monday in 51 Assembly seats and two Lok Sabha constituencies across 17 states and one union territory.
The counting of votes will take place on Thursday.
Here are the Live updates of the polls:
Live Updates
Powercut at Pune's Shivaji Nagar polling booth
Voting underway
Voter turnout in Haryana
Voter turnout in Haryana till 9 am has been 8.73 percent.
Haryana CM Manohar Lal on his way to cast vote
Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala, family casts vote
Mumbai comes out to vote
#WATCH Mumbai: Specially-abled husband & wife leave after casting their vote at a polling booth in Juhu. #MaharashtraAssemblyPolls pic.twitter.com/0pzMP0kZ7V— ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2019
Aaditya Thackeray urges voters to cast votes
Aaditya Thackeray took to Twitter to urge voters to cast their votes. Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray's son is fighting for Mumbai's Worli constituency seat.
5% voting till 9 am in Mumbai district's 10 constituencies
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, wife Kanchan cast vote in Nagpur
Confident of BJP-Shiv Sena alliance winning 225 seats: Piyush Goyal
"am confident that the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance will win around 225 seats, opposition has lost all credibility and is nowhere in the contest. People are with Modi ji and Fadnavis ji," said Goyal.
PM Narendra Modi urges people to vote
Elections are taking place for Haryana and Maharashtra assemblies. There are also by-polls taking place in various parts of India. I urge voters in these states and seats to turnout in record numbers and enrich the festival of democracy. I hope youngsters vote in large numbers.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 21, 2019
Haryana Assembly elections 2019
Total candidates - 1169
Number of constituencies: 90
Number of polling booths: 19,578
Maharashtra Assembly elections 2019
Total candidates - 3237
Number of constituencies: 288
Number of polling booths: 96,661