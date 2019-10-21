Live

Voting for the assembly polls in Maharashtra and Haryana is currently underway in the first major elections after the Lok Sabha polls in April-May.

While the Bharatiya Janata Party-Shiv Sena alliance is fighting to win all of Maharashtra's 288 Assembly seats, the opposition – Congress and its ally Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party – will try and take advantage of anti-incumbency.

This is the first time that BJP in Maharashtra is contesting on more number of seats than Shiv Sena.

The BJP, Congress, INLD, and JJP will fight to win 90 seats in Haryana. Congress is likely to seek advantage of the high unemployment rates, drug menace and lack of women's safety measures in the state as election issues.

The Haryana Congress chief, Kumari Selja, had said in an interview last week that the state's electorate would vote for "real issues" and not BJP's "duped slogans".

Bypolls will also be held on Monday in 51 Assembly seats and two Lok Sabha constituencies across 17 states and one union territory.

The counting of votes will take place on Thursday.

Here are the Live updates of the polls:

Live Updates