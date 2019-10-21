Live
Representational image

Voting for the assembly polls in Maharashtra and Haryana is currently underway in the first major elections after the Lok Sabha polls in April-May.

While the Bharatiya Janata Party-Shiv Sena alliance is fighting to win all of Maharashtra's 288 Assembly seats, the opposition – Congress and its ally Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party – will try and take advantage of anti-incumbency.

This is the first time that BJP in Maharashtra is contesting on more number of seats than Shiv Sena.

The BJP, Congress, INLD, and JJP will fight to win 90 seats in Haryana. Congress is likely to seek advantage of the high unemployment rates, drug menace and lack of women's safety measures in the state as election issues.

The Haryana Congress chief, Kumari Selja, had said in an interview last week that the state's electorate would vote for "real issues" and not BJP's "duped slogans".

Bypolls will also be held on Monday in 51 Assembly seats and two Lok Sabha constituencies across 17 states and one union territory.

The counting of votes will take place on Thursday.

Here are the Live updates of the polls:

Live Updates

2019-10-2110:34 (IST)

Powercut at Pune's Shivaji Nagar polling booth

Voting underway

2019-10-2110:23 (IST)

Voter turnout in Haryana

Voter turnout in Haryana till 9 am has been 8.73 percent. 

2019-10-2110:07 (IST)

Haryana CM Manohar Lal on his way to cast vote

2019-10-2110:00 (IST)

Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala, family casts vote

2019-10-2109:57 (IST)

Mumbai comes out to vote

2019-10-2109:56 (IST)

Aaditya Thackeray urges voters to cast votes

Aaditya Thackeray took to Twitter to urge voters to cast their votes. Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray's son is fighting for Mumbai's Worli constituency seat. 

2019-10-2109:48 (IST)

5% voting till 9 am in Mumbai district's 10 constituencies

2019-10-2109:22 (IST)

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, wife Kanchan cast vote in Nagpur

2019-10-2109:04 (IST)

Confident of BJP-Shiv Sena alliance winning 225 seats: Piyush Goyal

"am confident that the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance will win around 225 seats, opposition has lost all credibility and is nowhere in the contest. People are with Modi ji and Fadnavis ji," said Goyal. 

2019-10-2109:01 (IST)

PM Narendra Modi urges people to vote

2019-10-2108:59 (IST)

Haryana Assembly elections 2019

Total candidates - 1169

Number of constituencies: 90

Number of polling booths: 19,578

2019-10-2108:58 (IST)

Maharashtra Assembly elections 2019

Total candidates - 3237

Number of constituencies: 288

Number of polling booths: 96,661