Muslims in India are set to celebrate Eid al-Adha, also known as Bakr Eid or Bakrid, on Saturday, 01 August. It is their second most important festival which marks the end of Hajj, a holy pilgrimage to Mecca which every Muslim is expected to go on at least once in their lives.

Bakrid, the feast of sacrifice by offering prayers and slaughtering of animals, is observed on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic calendar. It is believed that Prophet Ibrahim decided to sacrifice his only son Ishmael on the God's command on this day. As he was about to fulfill his promise, the God sent angel Jibra'il, who switched his son for a goat.

As a result, Muslims, as part of the festival, symbolically sacrifice sheeps, lambs, goats, rams or other animals to the God. The meat of the sacrificed animal must be divided into three parts: One part goes to the family, another part to friends and neighbours, and the remaining portion will be donated to the poor.

