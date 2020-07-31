Muslims in India are set to celebrate Eid al-Adha, also known as Bakr Eid or Bakrid, on Saturday, 01 August. It is their second most important festival which marks the end of Hajj, a holy pilgrimage to Mecca which every Muslim is expected to go on at least once in their lives.
Bakrid, the feast of sacrifice by offering prayers and slaughtering of animals, is observed on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic calendar. It is believed that Prophet Ibrahim decided to sacrifice his only son Ishmael on the God's command on this day. As he was about to fulfill his promise, the God sent angel Jibra'il, who switched his son for a goat.
As a result, Muslims, as part of the festival, symbolically sacrifice sheeps, lambs, goats, rams or other animals to the God. The meat of the sacrificed animal must be divided into three parts: One part goes to the family, another part to friends and neighbours, and the remaining portion will be donated to the poor.
Here are the quotes, messages and wishes to share with your loved ones on Bakrid:
"Neither the flesh nor the blood (of the sacrificed animal) reaches Allah;It is your piety that reaches Him " - The Holy Quran. Eid-al-Adha Mubarak!
He is the One God; the Creator, the Initiator, the Designer. To Him belong the most beautiful names. Glorifying Him is everything in the heavens and the earth. He is the Almighty, most wise.
I wish you Allah's blessings and pray for all your obstacles to vanish soon. Happy Eid to you and your family!
Wish that your sacrifices are accepted and the Almighty answers your prayers. Have a blessed Eid ul Adha!
"He knows what is within the heavens and earth and knows what you conceal and what you declare. And Allah (SWT) is Knowing of that within the breasts " - The Holy Quran. Eid-al-Adha Mubarak!
Eid Mubarak! May this joyous occasion bring you loads of joy and may all your wishes come true Wish you and your family a happy Eid-al-Adha.
Today is the day to pray, love, smile, and celebrate with our near and dear ones and remember Allah for his kindness. Eid Mubarak!
May the luminous divine light reflect in your life and brighten your every pore. Eid Mubarak, my friend.
When I can't reach out people close to my heart, I always remember them in my duas. May Allah's blessings always shower on you. Eid Mubarak!
May you be surrounded by family and friends this Eid. Allah is there for everyone. Eid Mubarak!
May Allah shower countless blessing upon you and your family. Keep me in your prayers. Happy Eid al-Adha 2020
When my arms cannot reach people who are close to my heart.
I hug them with my prayers.
May Allah bless you abundantly with peace.
Wishing you the greetings of Eid al-Adha.