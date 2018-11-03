Bajaj Pulsar is one of the long-standing 150cc bike in India that needs no introduction. The company launched updated Pulsar 150 Twin Disc in April this year while the company launched another more affordable variant, the Pulsar 150 Classic Black in June. Now, new Pulsar 150 unit with red highlights has been spotted ahead of the imminent launch.

The spotted Pulsar 150 with red touches comes without graphics, tank extensions, rear disc brake and split-seat. That indicates it is based on the Pulsar 150 Classic Black. The logo on the fuel tank and the grab-rails come bathed in the bright red shade while wheel rims, headlamp housing and centre panel also get red touches. On the backdrop of Black colour, these red touches perfectly contrast and it will defiantly catch attention.

Rest of the bike is identical to the Pulsar 150 Classic Black. It is not clear that spied model is an update for Classic Black version or if it is a special edition for the ongoing festive season. Bajaj Auto is expected to launch the bike anytime soon.

Bajaj Pulsar 150 Classic Black and Twin Disc models are powered by the 149cc single cylinder, DTS-i engine, which can churn out 14 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 12.5 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm mated to a five-speed gearbox. The Classic Black is priced at Rs 66,086 while Twin Disc version costs Rs 79,795 (ex-showroom).

For the extra money, the Pulsar 150 Twin Disc offers 230mm rear disc brake as the name explains. It also gets split seats, split grab rails, longer swingarm and 37mm telescopic front forks borrowed from the Pulsar 180.

In addition, the Pulsar 150 Twin Disc gets wider 120/80 section tires on 17-inch wheels. The three colour options with the Pulsar 150 Twin Disc on offer are Black Blue, Black Red, and Black Chrome.

