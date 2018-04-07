After withdrawing the smallest Pulsar, the Pulsar 135 LS, from the Indian market, Bajaj Auto, the Pune-based two-wheeler maker has now discontinued its entry-level Avenger. The Avenger Street 150 has now been removed from the website of Bajaj.

Bajaj's recently launched Avenger Street 180 now becomes the entry-level variant in the Avenger cruiser line-up. According to Bajaj, the Avenger Street 150 is not discontinued, but it has been upgraded to Avenger Street 180.

Bajaj Avenger Street 150 was powered by Pulsar 150's engine that was tuned to generate 13 bhp and a maximum torque of 12.5 Nm. The latest Avenger Street 180, on the other hand, comes with 180cc engine that develops 15.5hp at 8,500rpm and 13.7Nm of torque at 6,500rpm mated to a five-speed gearbox. Avenger Street 180 gets a design identical to Avenger Street 220 and comes with 260 mm front disc and a 130 mm rear drum brake. The bike gets the same telescopic fork and twin rear shock absorbers in line with elder 220 Avenger models. Avenger Street 180 has a wheelbase of 1,480mm, a 13-liter fuel tank capacity and a kerb weight of 150kg.

Bajaj Pulsar 135 LS discontinued

Bajaj Pulsar 35 LS has also been discontinued in the Indian market owing to poor demand. While Bajaj will continue to manufacture the Pulsar 135 LS for the export market, it will not be sold in India.

Bajaj Pulsar 135 LS was powered by a 135cc four-valve DTS-i engine that could churn out a power output of 12 bhp at 9,000 rpm and a peak torque of 11.4 Nm at 7500, rpm. This engine was mated to a five-speed transmission.

The Pulsar 135 LS was last updated in 2017 with features like a reworked headlight cluster, body decals, a black-finished engine and exhaust and a black matte finish on the handlebar.