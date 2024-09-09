Badshah and Honey Singh were the undefeatable duo until they weren't. After seeing massive success, the two parted ways and then began a long and ugly social media and verbal fight between the two. Now, years after, Badshah has said that he is ready to let it go and move on. Badshah, in a recent interview has expressed his desire to let bygones be bygones and resolve the conflict.

In a conversation on the YouTube channel Prakhar ke Pravachan, Badshah said that the negativity and the feud was taking a toll on his mental health and thus he decided to let it loose. After seeing the highest of highs, Honey Singh even saw the lowest of the lows. He went through a divorce, delivered duds, was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and also admitted to being addicted to drugs.

Badshah's message for Honey Singh

After spending months in mental and physical rehab, Honey Singh has just bounced back. Badshah now has the advise for the Blue Hai Paani Paani singer to surround himself with people who genuinely care for him. "I'd like to tell Honey Singh if he's watching this- just make sure you're surrounded by the right people who are genuinely happy for you and care for you, not because you're a brand. Health is the most important thing in life," the rapper said.

"Spend maximum time with your family and loved ones and take care of your mental health. When he resurged back on the scene, I was the happiest for his parents that his parents have got their blessing back," he added. On the other hand, Honey Singh is in no mood for a reconciliation with Badshah and has denied any inclination in collaborating with him in future as well.