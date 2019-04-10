Sujoy Ghosh's Badla has become a huge success with its superb collection at the worldwide box office. However, Amitabh Bachchan is apparently upset with Shah Rukh Khan for not acknowledging its success.

Badla is a small budget mystery thriller film that was made with a budget of Rs 10 crore. Released in the theatres on March 8, the movie has collected Rs 100.60 crore gross in India and Rs 35.05 crore in the international markets. Its global total stands at Rs 135.65 crore gross and it has become a massive success.

But not many including its producers and distributors acknowledged the success of Badla. A fan named Ankola Ekta tweeted, "It's a very interesting movie. Something is wrong with the industry this days. They don't compliment such good movie nor do they support the release of a movie like PM NaMo. Badla is a perfect thriller. I thoroughly enjoyed it. Best wishes from Australia."

Responding to fans, Amitabh Bachchan took a dig at its makers and distributors for their silence over the success of Badla. Big B tweeted, "... about time someone started talking about this silent success..!! because neither the Producer, nor the distributor, nor the on line Producer, or any else in the Industry, in general.. has even spent a nano second to compliment the success of this film #Badla .. thk u."

Shah Rukh Khan has bankrolled Badla with Gauri Khan, Sunir Khetarpal, Akshai Puri and Gaurav Verma. The actor-cum-producer retweeted Amitabh Bachchan's post and said in fun that he is waiting for the party outside his residence Jalsa every night. The Bollywood superstar tweeted, "Sir hum toh wait kar rahein hain ki aap party kab de rahein hain hum sabko! We r waiting outside Jalsa every nite!"

Amitabh Bachchan tried to be sweeter in his reply, but his anguish was visible in the words निस्वार्थ योगदान (selfless contribution for its promotion). The senior actor tweeted, "oye .. फ़िल्म में काम हमने kiya , produce आपने किया , promotions में निस्वार्थ योगदान humne diya , अब party भी हम दें !!!??? .. outside Jalsa every night koi nahin aata!!"

Continuing this funny banter, Shah Rukh Khan told Amitabh Bachchan that Badla would not have been such a huge success if he was not there in the film. SRK replied, "Sir film aapki hai...acting aapki hai...Hit aapki wajah se hai...aap na hote toh film hi na hoti. Toh party...bhi??"