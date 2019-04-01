Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu starrer Badla continues its dream run at box office, showing healthy growth in its fourth weekend, the film has crossed the box office collection of Piku, crossing 81.79 crores.

The collection for the Week 4 - Fri - ₹.70 cr, Sat - ₹1.20 cr, Sunday ₹1.45 cr, Total - ₹3.35 cr The week wise total collection of the movie was Week 1 - ₹38 Cr, Week 2 - ₹29.32 Cr, Week 3 - ₹11.12 Cr. The film garnered ₹81.79 Cr as the overall collection.

Breaking the records of Amitabh Bachchan's earlier hits Pink and 102 Not Out and now crossed Piku's collection which was 79.77cr. Badla is not only doing great at the Box-office but has also treated the audience with the best thriller till date. Leaving a mark nationally as well as internationally, the film boasts of a good script with an intriguing storyline.

Badla is garnering love and appreciation across the world. After the pathbreaking AndhaDhun last year, now Badla emerges as the content film of the year.

The crime thriller revolves around Taapsee Pannu's character Naina who is stuck in a murder scandal. Playing Badal Gupta, a lawyer to Naina, Amitabh Bachchan has recreated the magic of Pink.

Also starring Amrita Singh, Tony Luke and Manav Kaul in supporting roles, Badla has been gauging appreciation for the remarkable performances.

Badla is presented by Red Chillies Entertainment in association with Azure Entertainment, Co-produced by Gaurav Verma and produced by Gauri Khan, Sunir Kheterpal and Akshai Puri, the crime thriller is directed by Sujoy Ghosh, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles is running successfully in theatres.