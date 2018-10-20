Director Amit Ravindernath Sharma's recently released film Badhai Ho (Badhaai Ho) has become the latest victim of online piracy as illegal sites have opened gates to download the full movie or online streaming for free. The movie stars an ensemble cast of Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra, Gajrao Rao, Neena Gupta and many others.

The illegal sites have released Badhai Ho full movie download links with 1080p or 720p HD quality prints from unofficial servers. The movie has taken a flying start at the box office. The full movie download is likely to hit the film's box office collection to a large extent.

Some of the pirated copies seems to have been shot from a handy camera with average print quality while some have made HD quality prints available.

Badhai Ho has opened to rave reviews from critics and audience alike. The movie has collected Rs 7.29 crore on the opening day because of the immense buzz and strong word of mouth.

However, this is not the first time a Bollywood movie has been hit by piracy. Earlier, movies like Race 3, Sanju, Udta Punjab, Great Grand Masti and Manjhi - The Mountain Man have also been leaked online which affected their overall box office performance at the domestic market.

Bollywood industry has been trying hard to stop the piracy of films for the past several decades. Some filmmakers and producers with the help of cybersecurity forces have managed to block sites that allow online users to download the latest Bollywood movies that get released almost every week.