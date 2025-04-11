Urvashi Rautela is basking in the success of Daaku Maharaj. Her song 'Dabidi Dibidi' has already become a chartbuster and the actress is making sure to cash in on the success. Urvashi recently attended an event, all dolled up. As video of the actress surfaced on social media, a section couldn't stop talking about the makeup on Rautela's face.

Urvashi not new to trolling

From her unfiltered statements, wardrobe to her fashion moments; the former beauty queen often falls prey to nasty trolling. And this time was no different. As the diva turned up in a 'Punjabi kudi' look for the premiere of Sunny Deol's 'Jaat', it left social media divided. Many were quick to comment on how she doesn't really need makeup because of her beautiful face. But, there were many who trolled the actress for it.

Reactions

Let's take a look at some of the comments. "Is it a bad filter or something wrong with the makeup," asked a user.

"4-5 kg makeup," another user wrote.

"Conjuring part 4," a social media user took a dig.

"Makeup or asian paints?" another social media user commented.

"Her lips have a double marking," an observant fan wrote.

"Billion percent natural," another social media user took a dig.

"She needs to change her makeup artist. She's already beautiful, she needs very minimal makeup," read a comment.

"So much of makeup," read another comment.

"Why she looks so old for her age? What happened to her???" asked a fan.

"So many wrinkles," another fan wrote.

Urvashi has been in the news the last few days for comparing herself to Shah Rukh Khan. In an interview with Yuvaa, Urvashi had claimed that people call her the best 'promoter' after SRK.

"I am completely absorbed in my work. If people are saying this, then they also say that after Shah Rukh Khan, Urvashi Rautela is the best promoter when it comes to promoting films. That's why even the Hollywood makers of Reacher Season 3 approached me to promote their show," she said in the interview.