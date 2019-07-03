People confessing to killing their friends due to financial disputes and affairs are something that we hear on a daily basis. But what came as a shocker was a youth stabbing his friend due to his bad breath.

An argument that broke out between two friends, identified as Shoaib Pasha and Nabi, snowballed into a fight after Shoaib made a comment about Nabi's bad breath. As Nabi tried to hug Shoaib, he was pushed away, which infuriated the former.

The confrontation did not stop there. Shoaib was stabbed in his stomach by Nabi who had earlier abused him. Following the incident on LBF Road in the Mavalli area, Shoaib called his brother Shahid for help. Nabi stabbed him too before fleeing.

Shoaib and Shahid are being treated at a private hospital and are reportedly out of danger.

The Bengaluru police have filed a case against Nabi under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code, according to a report in Times of India.

Nabi was arrested and sent to judicial custody by the state police.

In another similar incidents, a 22-year-old man was strangled to death allegedly by his two minor friends after an altercation over money in Shahdara's Anand Vihar. In another case, a group of minor boys brutally killed their five-year-old friend with a screwdriver over a petty dispute of plucking mangoes from the tree in Chhattisgarh.