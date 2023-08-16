Indian cricketer Virat Kohli never minces his words and often clarifies if the media reports something about him which isn't true.

Recently, TOI reported that his wife-actor Anushka Sharma along with him is planning to build a cricket pitch in his Alibaug farmhouse.

Virat Kohli slams the leading daily for reporting fake news about him and Anushka making a cricket pitch on Alibaug farmhouse

The news of Virat and Anushka building a cricket pitch spread like wildfire. Soon it reached Virat's ears and the Indian cricketer star slammed the news portal and took to his Instagram stories and set the record straight.

"Bachpan se jo akhbaar padha hai wo bhi fake news chaapne lage ab (The newspaper I have been reading since my childhood has also started printing fake news)," Kohli said in an Instagram story.

What was reported?

The report stated that Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma invested Rs 19.24 crore for an 8-acre land to build a farmhouse in Alibaug. It cited another report to add that the batter is keen to have a cricket pitch at the property and is overseeing the minutest details of the construction.

Virat Kohli issues clarification over his social media earnings

Recently, Virat slammed the media. It so happened that the media reported that the star batter demands $1,384,000 or over Rs 11.45 crore per post, making him the third-richest athlete on the social media platform. He is third only to Cristiano Ronaldo who commands $3,234,000 or Rs 26.76 crore per post and Lionel Messi, who commands $2,597,000 or Rs 21.49 crore for a post.

The actor took to social media and stated that the said news about him taking over 11. 25 cr for a post is untrue. "While I am grateful and indebted to all that I've received in life, the news that has been making rounds about my social media earnings is not true," he said.

While I am grateful and indebted to all that I’ve received in life, the news that has been making rounds about my social media earnings is not true. ? — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 12, 2023

Upcoming matches that Virat will be part of

Virat Kohli will return to the ODI team for the Asia Cup. On September 2, India will play against Pakistan. Kohli was rested for the T20I series against the West Indies that India lost 2-1.