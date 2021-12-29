Viral sensation and Bachpan Ka Pyar singer, Sahdev Dirdo, has met with a ghastly road accident. The 10-year-old boy from Chhattisgarh won over the nation with his rendition of Bachpan Ka Pyaar song. Rapper Badshah who collaborated with Sahdev for the party number revealed that he was in touch with the family and asked everyone to send their prayers.

What happened

As per reports, Sahdev Dirdo was rushed to the hospital after he met with a road accident. He was unconscious and sustained a head injury. "In touch with Sahdev's family and friends. He is unconscious, on his way to the hospital. I'm there for him. Need your prayers," Badshah tweeted. It is being said that he was on his way back with his father on their bike when the accident happened. He received a serious head injury and soon lost consciousness.

Sukma District Hospital to the Medical College in Jagdalpur for an initial emergency check-up but soon shifted. The district collector Vineet Bandanwar also reached the hospital and the doctors are continually looking after his health condition. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has assured help to him. Some reports have stated that the child singer has finally gained unconsciousness.

The viral song

A few years ago, Sahdev's teacher had asked him to sing the song - Bachpan Ka Pyar. The song went viral this year and Badshah decided to collaborate with the young boy. And the result was one of the most popular and foot tapping numbers of 2021.

"Apparently, the child had sung it two years back. Badshah liked the voice of the kid, he remixed it and played it for us one day, I said, 'It sounds dope, let's do it!' We were just going for a live show and five minutes before that, Badshah said let's make an Instagram reel. It was a total fluke, we were sitting randomly. The next morning, it went viral and how and it took us all by surprise," Aastha Gill had said in an interview.