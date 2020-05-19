'The Bachelorette' star Hannah Brown apologised after facing backlask for saying N-word during an Instagram live boradcast.

'The Dancing with Stars' winner said that she will not justify for what was said by her.

Hannah used the racial slur when she was reciting the lyrics of Dababy's Rockstar song during an Instagram live session.

After the usage, the fans started calling her out and began criticising her. Hannah while responiding to it said "I did? I'm so sorry... No, I was singing...I'm so sorry, eonlineHannah reported

However with backlash getting stronger and fans venting their anger against Hannah, the former Miss Alabama took to her Instagram story next day to issue an apology.

However Bekah Martinez, the Bachelor Nation contestant was miffed with her and called out Hannah on her Instagram story.

"How are people still gonna defend CELEBS with access to SOOO much privilege, knowledge, and education saying the N-word...even if it's 'just the lyrics to a song'...".

Hannah now has learned a lesson and should be watchful in future.

Hannah last year split from Jed Wyatt breaking off her engagement after learning he had been seeing another woman before joining the show.

Jed, a musician based out of Nashville proposed Hannah during season 15 finale of 'Bachelorette'.