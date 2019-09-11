Dancing With the Stars will be returning after nearly a year of waiting on September 16 with its 28th season. The previous season was full of surprises and some controversies, and fans are eagerly waiting for what's in store this year.

So, ahead of the season premiere next week, here is a look at the 12 celebrities—and 14 pros who will fight to take the Mirrorball.

The pros for this year are Brandon Armstrong, Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten, Cheryl Burke, Witney Carson, Val Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, Keo Motsepe, Peta Murgatroyd, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov.

Meet the stars:

Lauren Alaina - This American singer from Rossville, Georgia, was the runner-up on the tenth season of American Idol. She released her debut studio album, Wildflower, in 2011. She has had two songs hit the top of the country music charts, including "Road Less "Traveled" and "What Ifs."

Hannah Brown - Starred as the eponymous lead in season 15 of The Bachelorette, Brown is sure to impress on the dance floor.

Shoutout to the intern who took the time to do this—you deserve a raise. Can’t wait for y’all to actually see us (both) and to show you what we’ve been working on! ??? @DancingABC pic.twitter.com/hdl1UDd7PR — Hannah Brown (@hannahbrown) September 5, 2019

Christie Brinkley - The 65-year-old supermodel gained worldwide fame with her appearances in the late 1970s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issues.

We still don’t know how @SeaBrinkley makes 4 hour rehearsals look this flawless. ? #DWTS pic.twitter.com/ilc4DHxsDJ — Dancing with the Stars (@DancingABC) September 8, 2019

Ally Brooke - The 26-year-old was part of the girl group Fifth Harmony.

Kate Flannery - The 55-year-old is known for playing the role of Meredith Palmer on the NBC series The Office.

Karamo Brown - Best known now as the culture expert on the Netflix series "Queer Eye," he began his career in 2004 on the MTV reality show The Real World: Philadelphia.

Casual. ? What song do you think would be perfect for Karamo’s first dance? Comment below! #DWTS pic.twitter.com/up39giAIpT — Dancing with the Stars (@DancingABC) September 9, 2019

Ray Lewis - The former American football linebacker played for the Baltimore Ravens of the National Football League.

Kel Mitchell - The comedian and rapper is known for his work as a regular cast member of the Nickelodeon sketch comedy series All That.

Lamar Odom - After his near-death experience, this basketball player will appear on stage to rock the floor.

Lesson 1: Protect your dance partner like you’d protect a basketball. Right, @RealLamarOdom?! #DWTS pic.twitter.com/LUSXNsrYAg — Dancing with the Stars (@DancingABC) September 7, 2019

Sean Spicer - All eyes will surely be on the twenty-eighth White House Press Secretary and White House Communications Director under President Donald Trump in 2017.

James Van Der Beek - Best known for his portrayal of Dawson Leery in the WB series Dawson's Creek.

Mary Wilson - Best known as a founding member and longest member of the Supremes.