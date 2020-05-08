Bachelorette star Hannah Brown revealed that she is "single" and wants to start dating again adding she is ready to "test the waters".

In an Instagram live Hannah said "I definitely want to be in a relationship, I think I'm finally getting to the point where I can say that I could do that. I think I needed a little break and I definitely took that. I'm going to be single until it's right."

She added that quaraantine's not the best time to try to date but feels like she is in a place where she can "test waters a little bit"

This comes after there were reportedly rumours about Hannah dating Tyler Cameron, the Bachelorette runner-up and both were qurantining at Tyler's house in Florida.

Reportedly, a source close to Hannah said to a leading publication that Tyler and Hannah are not in a position to date right now nut do care about each other.

Hannah last year split from Jed Wyatt breaking off her engagement after learning he had been seeing another woman before joining the show.

Jed, a musician based out of Nashville proposed Hannah during season 15 finale of 'Bachelorette'.