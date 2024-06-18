Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha is all set to tie the knot with her long-term beau Zaheer Iqbal on June 23, 2024. The wedding festivities of Sonakshi and Zaheer have begun in full swing

Ahead of their wedding, both of them had a celebrated bachelor party with a bunch of friends.

They celebrated the bachelorette separately. The duo shared the pictures individually on their Instagram stories.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal let their hair down at bachelor party

Sonakshi was seen with her girl gang, which included actor Huma Qureshi.

Sonakshi dropped a stunning selfie on her Instagram stories. '17.06.2024' was the caption in her picture.

She also shared a selfie with her friend and actor Huma Qureshi. Both Huma and Sonakshi were twinning in black outfits for the occasion. The venue was decorated with gold balloons.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Zaheer Iqbal dropped pictures from his celebration with his boy gang.

Zaheer's friend shared a slew of pictures in one of the pictures and captioned it, 'Baby's getting married'.

Last week, Zaheer's sister and celebrity stylist Sanam Ratansi shared a picture of Sonakshi with Zaheer's family. The picture saw Sonakshi and Zaheer with her soon-to-be father-in-law, Iqbal Ratnasi.

Sonakshi's wedding invite leaked!

Earlier last week, Sonakshi's wedding invite was leaked online. The wedding invite also features an audio QR code and a heartwarming note by Sonakshi and Zaheer. "Finally! This celebration will not be complete without you so drop whatever you're doing on the 23rd of June and come party with us. See you there," read the invite.

A Redditor has leaked an audio invite featuring Sonakshi and Zaheer in which the duo has confirmed their marriage.

Sonakshi says, "The moment where we go from being each other's rumoured girlfriend and boyfriend."

Zaheer adds, "To being each other's definite and official husband and wife."

Sonakshi says, "Finally! This celebration will not be complete without you so drop whatever you're doing on the 23rd of June and come party with us."

Sonakshi and Zaheer Iqbal will tie the knot on June 23 in Mumbai

A recent report from News18 Showsha mentioned that celebs who will be attending the wedding are Aayush Sharma, Huma Qureshi, Varun Sharma, Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah Badussha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal and Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Celebs Poonam Dhillon and Yo Yo Honey Singh confirmed the wedding.

On Saturday (June 15), rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh extended best wishes to the couple.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Honey Singh wrote, "Tho i gonna b in London shooting Glory's first song. But I will make sure I will attend my best friend @aslisona SONAKSHI's wedding. She has been a big support in my career and helped me so many times in life. Best wishes to the power couple Sona n Zaheer!! Bholenath bless them."