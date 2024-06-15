Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha is all set to take nuptial vows with longtime boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal. Although the couple hasn't confirmed the wedding, celebs who have got the invite have started conforming about Sonakshi and Zaheer's wedding..

On Thursday, Poonam Dhillion confirmed the wedding and also praised the beautiful invite she got from Sonakshi and Zaheer.

Honey Singh confirms Sonakshi's wedding

On Saturday (June 15), rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh extended best wishes to the couple.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Honey Singh wrote, "Tho i gonna b in London shooting Glory's first song. But I will make sure I will attend my best friend @aslisona SONAKSHI's wedding. She has been a big support in my career and helped me so many times in life. Best wishes to the power couple Sona n Zaheer!! Bholenath bless them."

Sonakshi and Honey Singh were seen in 'Kalaastar', which is the extension of Sonakshi and Yo Yo Honey Singh's previous song Desi Kalaakar. Sonakshi and Honey Singh collaborated after nine years.

Audio wedding invite

On Thursday, a magazine-themed wedding audio invite surfaced on the internet.

A Redditor has leaked an audio invite featuring Sonakshi and Zaheer in which the duo has confirmed their marriage.

Sonakshi says, "The moment where we go from being each other's rumoured girlfriend and boyfriend."

Zaheer adds, "To being each other's definite and official husband and wife."

Sonakshi says, "Finally! This celebration will not be complete without you so drop whatever you're doing on the 23rd of June and come party with us."

Sonakshi and Zaheer Iqbal will tie the knot on June 23 in Mumbai

A recent report from News18 Showsha mentioned that celebs who will be attending the wedding are Aayush Sharma, Huma Qureshi, Varun Sharma, Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah Badussha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal and Sanjay Leela Bhansali.