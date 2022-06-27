Bollywood's most-loved couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are pregnant. The actress shared the news on her Instagram account. She also posted a picture from their ultrasound appointment. "Our baby ..... coming soon❤️" the actress wrote. She also posted a picture of a lioness nurturing a cub and the lion looking on.

The couple shares a mutual love for wildlife and nature. Earlier this year, they headed out for a romantic safari holiday in Africa.

The pregnancy news arrives in just two months after the couple tied the knot in a hush-hush ceremony on their apartment balcony in Mumbai.

Alia and Ranbir's friends from the industry such as Karan Johar, Parineeti Chopra, Rakul Preet Singh, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Tiger Shroff and Mouni Roy among many others took to the comment section to congratulate the couple.

Alia and Ranbir met on the sets of 'Brahmastra' in 2018 and fell in love. The two got married in April 14. Interestingly, at the recent press meet of Shamshera, when quipped about wife Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor said that he "couldn't have asked for a better life partner." He also recollected how he used to say marriage is like dal chawal for 50 years or till you die, but his perspective has changed after marrying Alia. "I used to say, in my films, that shaadi is like dal chawal for pachaas saal till you die. Arey life mein thoda bahut kheema pav, tangdi kebab, hakka noodles bhi hona chahiye na. But after my experiences in life, I can say dal-chawal is the best. My life with Alia is the best. My life has dal chawal with tadka, pickle and onions, it has everything. So, I couldn't have asked for a better life partner," he said at the event. He also called his marriage the "beautiful thing that has happened in life."

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor and Ali Bhatt will be next seen together in Ayan Mukherji's Brahmastra. According to the official statement, "The story revolves around Shiva, a DJ, who emerges as the fire element and holds the power to awaken the Brahmastra, supernatural weapons that are said to be able to destroy the universe, capable of destroying creation and vanquishing all beings. On the other hand, the forces of the dark are also on a quest to get hold of the Brahmastra."