The much awaited trailer of Rabir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt starter Brahmastra trailer is out. Planned as a trilogy as part of its own cinematic universe called Astraverse, the film is director Ayan Mukerji's most ambitious project. Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Monni Roy too plays pivotal roles.

According to the official statement, "The story revolves around Shiva, a DJ, who emerges as the fire element and holds the power to awaken the Brahmastra, a supernatural weapons that is said to be able to destroy the universe, capable of destroying creation and vanquishing all beings. On the other hand, the forces of the dark are also on a quest to get hold of the Brahmastra."

Shahrukh Khan is making a cameo appearance in the film as a scientist. The trailer, which was released on Wednesday, has more than 60 lakh views on YouTube. However, netizens were soon to point out its similarities with the marvel and DC series. Some even compared it to the 90s cartoon series Captain Planet.

Some claimed that Mouni Roy's looks was copied from Wanda in Avatar while others defended it.

One user wrote, "People who are saying that Mouni Roy's look in #Brahmastra is copied from Marvel's Wanda Maximoff a.k.a Scarlett Witch. Burh get some rest cause you guys don't even know that they copied Gorr : The God Butcher's look from Mahatma Gandhi. "

While some users pointed out the similarities to Aquaman and Thor.

Comparison with Marvel or Dc were bound to happen.. Inevitable.

People are now exposed to world cinema..

If the story is compelling enough,then it will definitely attract its audience..



Another fan wrote, "Comparison with Marvel or Dc were bound to happen.. Inevitable. People are now exposed to world cinema.. If the story is compelling enough,then it will definitely attract its audience.. Mythology drama has always been a risky genre in Bollywood.. #BrahmastraTrailer."