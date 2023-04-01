A lot went down at the launch of NMACC in Mumbai last night. The entire Bollywood was present at the event hosted by the Ambanis and social media is filled with videos from the do. In one such video, Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani are seen posing for the shutterbugs.

The two held hands and smiled for the paparazzo. And soon, netizens were ready to jump to the conclusion of Shloka being pregnant for the second time.

Social media reactions

"Is she pregnant?" asked one user. "She is expecting second child for sure," another user commented. "Congratulations are in order," a netizen wrote. "Jr Ambani on the way," another netizen wrote. "She seems heavily pregnant," a social media user wrote. "Baby no 2 for Shloka Akash," another social media user commented.

Akash and Shloka tied the knot in a grand ceremony in March 2019. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in December 2020.

Arrival of Prithvi Ambani

"With the grace and blessings of Lord Krishna, Shloka and Akash Ambani became proud parents of a baby boy today in Mumbai. Nita and Mukesh Ambani are delighted to become grandparents for the first time, as they welcomed the great-grandson of Dhirubhai and Kokilaben Ambani. Both mother and son are doing well. The new arrival has brought immense joy to the entire Mehta and Ambani families," the formal statement had said.