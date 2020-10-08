A woman delivered a baby boy inside IndiGo's Delhi-Bengaluru flight on Wednesday, according to an official statement. The baby being premature, the IndiGo crew successfully managed to assist the woman in her delivery.

"We confirm that a baby boy was delivered prematurely on flight 6E 122 from Delhi to Bengaluru. There are no further details available," IndiGo said.

Visuals of the crew and passengers applauding and cheering the mother and the baby have gone viral. According to sources, IndiGo may offer free tickets to the baby boy for life.

Such incidences have happened in the past Back in 2017, Jet Airways gave free flight tickets for life to a boy born on one of its flights between Saudi Arabia and India. Having said that this depends on the policy of the airlines.

A baby boy was born in an IndiGo Delhi- Bangalore flight Both mother & child are doing fine #aviation pic.twitter.com/9hlCh0f9zy — Arindam Majumder (@ari_maj) October 7, 2020

In one such video, IndiGo ground staff and other crew members can be seen standing on the porch and applauding as others assist the woman and her newborn baby in deplaning. Photos and videos of the woman and her baby were clicked along with the crew and pilot who helped her in the process.

As the woman got off the plane, IndiGo officials welcomed the baby and her mother to Bengaluru in a little celebration.