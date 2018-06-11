Indian politician Baba Siddiqui's star-studded annual Iftaar party is an event to look forward to in the Bollywood's social calendar. The grand Iftaar party this year was a Daawat for 300 guests. Chefs were flown to Mumbai from Hyderabad, Delhi and Lucknow.

According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, the party started at around 7:30 pm at a sea facing five-star hotel in Bandra. Salim Khan and his son Arbaaz were among guests who arrived early. The father-son duo avoided all questions related to the Arbaaz's involvement in the betting scandal.

The guest list also included Suniel Shetty, Chunky Panday, Remo D'souza, Zayed Khan with father Sanjay, Richa Chadha, Mouni Roy and Madhur Bhandarkar with wife Renu.

Salman Khan arrived a little later and joined his family after greeting the hosts. Composer Himesh Reshammiya and Sonia Kapur, who tied the knot last month, made their debut public appearance. Lulia Vantur was next to arrive all dressed up for the occasion in an anarkali, the Romanian singer-model was seen chatting with Shilpa Shetty and Manish Paul. Salman stayed on for half an hour. Anil Kapoor reportedly maintained a safe distance from the buffet to keep a check on his health. The former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Ashok Chavan represented the political brigade along with Sanjay Nirupam.

The grand menu included dishes like haleem, shahi tukda, bhatti ki murg tikki, baigan mirch ka saalan and pistachio phirnis.

Check out the pictures of the celebrities on the guest list:

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan who are usually present at this event and their ceremonious Eid jhappi was a miss this year as Shah Rukh was busy shooting for Zero in the US.

All the celebrities were dressed up in traditional formals for the festive event.