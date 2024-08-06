Bollywood actor Kajol celebrated her 50th birthday on Monday (August 5). The actor was seen celebrating her birthday with her industry friends and family at her house in Mumbai. Fans and media gathered outside her residence to celebrate her birthday. They got her a cake and flowers as well as a handmade card.

Kajol stepped out to thank her fans who had gathered outside her Mumbai residence, Shiv Shakti, to wish her

Angry Kajol gets irritated as fans shake hands with her on her 50th birthday celebration outside her Mumbai residence

Several videos and pictures have surfaced on social media in which the actor is seen celebrating her birthday in the presence of her fans and media.

However, the actor greeted her fans and media outside her residence, he shook hands and took the gifts, But her body language seemed off. Netizens noticed that she was looking uncomfortable.

Fans hovered around her to wish her some even touched her and requested her handshakes. Kajol seemed uneasy and wanted to get away soon.

This didn't go down well with netizens. They slammed her for arrogance.

A clip shows the actress cutting a cake and receiving handmade gifts from the fans.

Another shows, Kajol trying to leave her hand as fans try to grope her.

"Bas bas bas, please," she is heard saying in the video before thanking her fans and stepping inside.

Kajol wore a blue top and printed shrug and completed her look with boho jewellery.

Netizens react

A user wrote, "At least she come out and greet them op ok, they kept touching her, try hold her hands I don't think it's comfortable strangers do that so let her be.."

The next one said, "Kajol is utterly disgusting. She visibly looks annoyed that people are handing her birthday cards and showering her with good wishes. FU bitch! I was waiting to see if she had just thrown the cards away after she walked away, but the video stopped, but I'm sure she won't even look at them."

Ajay Devgn and Karan Johar wished Kajol on social media. Karan also went to Kajol's residence for the birthday bash.

Work Front

Kajol will be seen in Maharagni - Queen of Queens. She will reunite with Prabhudeva after 27 years for this project.

She will also star in Do Patti with Kriti Sanon. The film is all set to release on an OTT platform.