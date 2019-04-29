On Sunday, April 28, Baahubali: The Conclusion, which penned new chapters and set new precedents in the history of Indian cinema, completed two years of its release. And while all the actors, who are associated with the magnum opus, have been expressing their happiness on being part of the epic saga that changed their life forever, Prabhas, who played the role of the titular character, Baahubali, is grateful for all the love and support that he received from the audience.

Released in 2017, Baahubali: The Conclusion is the second part of Baahubali franchise. The film tells the story of two brothers - Baahubali and Bhallaldev - and the the battle for the ownership of an ancient kingdom called Mahishmati.

"I am grateful for all the love and support coming my way. There are of people who expect a lot from me and I am determined to give my best, with every project I try to live up to their expectations," Prabhas expressed his feelings to IBTimes India.

Baahubali 2 has undoubtedly set new benchmarks in the Indian film industry and after the success of the franchise, fans are now having high expectations from the actor. Prabhas is currently busy shooting for his upcoming big-budget film Saaho which also stars Shraddha Kapoor in lead role.

When asked whether the high expectations from fans adds to the pressure while choosing scripts, Prabhas replied, "When I choose the scripts, what my fans would want to see me doing always holds a stake in my decision making. But also, it depends upon the kind of script that comes my way. If I can surrender to the character, if I will be able to portray it in the best way- are the questions that I seek answers to, by myself first."