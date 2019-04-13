Shahid Kapoor is currently in the news for the recently released teaser of his upcoming film Kabir Singh. The movie is a remake of 2017 Telugu film Arjun Reddy which stars Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role. While Vijay Deverakonda was highly appreciated down south for portraying the role of a successful young medical surgeon who turns alcoholic and drug addict after his girlfriend is forced to marry another man, Baahubali star Prabhas feels that Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh is better than the original.

Prabhas, who is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Saaho in Hyderabad, recently watched the teaser of Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh and was mighty impressed with his looks and performance. Prabhas even congratulated Shahid for his brilliant portrayal of the character after celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim connected the two stars via phone call.

"I was in Hyderabad shooting for Saaho with Prabhas, and the teaser of Kabir Singh had just launched online. Prabhas checked it out and loved it. Even his team members, who have enjoyed Arjun Reddy, felt that Shahid looked brilliant. Seeing Prabhas' reaction to the promo, I called up Shahid and handed him the phone. The former praised him and said that Kabir Singh looks even better than the original. Both of them chatted for a good seven-odd minutes," Aalim was quoted as saying by DNA.

While Arjun Reddy originally featured Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey, Kabir Singh stars Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani who will be seen reprising the original roles in the remake. The team has recently wrapped up the shoot and were seen celebrating the occassion together. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga (who also directed the original), the movie is slated to release on June 21, 2019.

Watch Arjun Reddy trailer here:

Watch Kabir Singh teaser here: