Baahubali and Baahubali 2 have been the biggest money spinners in the history of the Indian film industry breaching the Rs 1000 crore worldwide mark with its second part while the first part grossed Rs 650 crore. Now, SunRisers Hyderabad cricketer has stated that he wants to be a part of the successful franchise to which the makers have responded in the positive.

The Hyderabad based franchise, SRH, uploaded a video on their Twitter account featuring skipper Kane Williamson and Aussie batsman Warner where the latter outlined his aspirations of being a part of the SS Rajamouli directed Baahubali movie series. The video started with the presenter asking the cricketers about their experience in a promotional shoot.

"[The shoot was] good. It went smoothly. Four hours of shooting pretty much non-stop but we got there in the end which is the main thing," said Williamson. "It was fantastic. I thought we were very good, very patient and great cast and crew to work with I reckon," quipped Warner when asked about the shoot. The two cricketers were then asked about their acting aspirations to which Williamson gestured that he does not harbour any interest in switching over. But Warner replied with one word, "Baahubali".

Warner's word of intent did not fall on deaf ears as the official Twitter handle of the Baahubali franchise responded to the SRH's tweet. "Hey, David Warner. We have listened. Whose side do you want to take?? Baahu or Bhalla?? Be prepared for the #Baahubali3 Shoot! Best wishes for the rest of #IPL. Keep hitting hard," read a tweet from Baahubali franchise's official handle.

The SRH twitter handle responded with a poster of Baahubali 3.

SRH Twitter

The fans were also excited about this impromptu crossover between cricket and entertainment. Here are some of the responses.

Sridhar Ganti - David, your contribution to SunRisers is invaluable, hope my city treats you well and you enjoy biryani there during your stay Shwetha - Baahubali3 ah ?Grt idea though Warner is no less thn The Baahubali for our OrangeArmy Kamlesh gurjar - Wow, David Warner in movie great idea Lavanya Vakapali - WARNERENDRA BAHUBALI New name of David Warner

There was one Twitter user who asked who will be Kattappa in case Warner plays Baahubali. To this, another used named Kaushik humorously replied, "Manish Pandey".

Baahubali/Facebook

Warner has been in fantastic form for SRH in the IPL thus far. In the three matches played, he has been involved in a century stand with opening partner Jonny Bairstow on each occasion. In fact, both batsmen scored centuries in their previous game against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Warner is also the highest run-scorer in the 2019 edition of the IPL with 254 runs hitherto.