Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty has apparently gone on to offer a hint at her impending wedding through her latest Instagram photo. Her fans think that she might announce it on her birthday.

Anushka Shetty, who is turning 37 on November 7, has been in news over her impending marriage more than any other reason for the last few years. The actress was linked to some of her co-stars and the most recent report was about her relationship with her Baahubali co-star Prabhas. It was rumoured that she would be getting hitched with him soon. But she slammed the reports saying they are just good friends.

The Baahubali actress is back in the news for the same reason of wedding after she shared a photo on her Instagram page. Besides the picture, Anushka Shetty wrote, "No caption required."

In the image, a vine is touching Anushka Shetty's her fingers in her left foot and it appears like a toe ring. This photo has fueled the speculations that her wedding has been finalized and she is giving hints about it through this pic. Many of her followers feel that she might make an official announcement about her marriage on her 37th birthday. Here are some of their replies to her post.

Muralikrishnagudipati: Good news is awaiting. My prediction is before Sweety's birthday that is 7th November. All the best Anushka Shetty.

Sweety_prabhas: Nature is the best…… waiting for marriage announcement wid pubsu love you sweety #darling#sweetyshetty

klnrcherry_rc: one more thing if we are concentarley observe that Pic, in that the foot Second finger contains a green leaf u can observe that it is similar to,, in English I don't know how I call but in telugu we call after getting marriage "kalimettu" so in that have a great leaf design like that so it the hint I think so sweaty getting married soon,, that's it and finally I feel sadly because I loved her very much that's it!!!!!!!!!

mathi_mkm: Mam. Can't wait plz declare it soon. On or before ur b'day. . Hope prabhas sir will be ur husband @anushkashettyofficial

vvka5853: Sweetuuuuuuuu I can't wait to hear that good news….. Eagerly waiting for PRANUSHKA

Jacquelinedavidjake: They r toe rings…. So ur ready for wedding…

venkey_prabhas: Marrige…??

sameenashaik12345: Congratulations who is

Anushka Shetty has scored back-to-back hits with Baahubali 2 and Bhaagamathie. Post their releases, the actress has gone to sign a Kollywood movie featuring R Madhavan in the lead role. It is reported that she is currently in Norway to undergo a weight loss treatment.