Noted cinematographer Kannan has passed away on Saturday, 13 June. He was aged 69 and survived by his wife Kanchana and two daughters (Madhumathi and Janani).

According to reports, he was suffering from heart-related issues. His mortal remains will be kept for public homage at his residence in Alwarpet after 6 pm. The final rites will be held on Sunday, 14 June.

Who was Kannan?

Kannan was the son of filmmaker A Bhimsingh and brother of editor B Lenin. He started his career with Oru Nadigai Natakam Parkiral which was directed by his father. He worked in over 50 films that include Alaigal Oivathillai, Tik Tik Tik, Oru Kaidhiyin Diary and Soora Samhaaram among many others.

He had worked with many stars that include Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Sathyaraj, and Sivaji Ganeshan. B Kannan was a regular member in Bharathiraja's movies.

Celebs Condole

Condoling his death, producer Dhananjayan tweeted, "Very sad to report the passing away of Legendary Cinematographer #BKannan sir, who worked in more than 50 films (40 films with @offBharathiraja sir). He was HoD at @BOFTAindia for Cinematography. Very sad we lost such a jovial & wonderful person from our team. #RIP Kannan sir. [sic]

Actress Khushbu Sundar too mourned his death and posted, "#2020 is definitely a sad year..we have lost one more wonderful n gentle soul, ace cinematographer #Kannan Sir. I did #CaptainMagal with him. He was #BharatiRaja sir's permanent cameraman. Deepest condolences to his family. #RIP #Kannan sir You will be missed sorely. [sic]."

Radikaa Sarathkumar, on her Twitter, posted, "I am so heartbroken to hear about cinematographer B.Kannans demise, he was

@offBharathiraja eyes for celluloid. A soft, cultured wonderful technician and a person with a great sense of humour, his death is a great loss to his family and the film http://fraternity.RIP Kannam sir