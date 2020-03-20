Actress Raadhika Sarathkumar made her debut in Telugu film industry with Megastar Chiranjeevi's Nyayam Kavali. Later, they have done a number of like Mondi Ghatam, Idi Pellantara, Puli Bebbuli, Kirayi Rowdylu, Palletoori Monagadu, Abhilasha, Aradhana, and many other flicks together.

They have become best friends right from the first day of their shoot. There have been a lot of rumours that the actress was in a relationship with the Megastar himself, but Radhika has cleared the air on rumours during many of her previous interviews and said they are good friends. This on-screen pair has a lot of popularity too.

But did you know that Raadhika slapped Chiranjeevi so tight and hard that his cheeks turned, and remained red in colours? Yes. Raadhika herself, in an interview with TV5 channel, has revealed that she slapped Megastar and even apologised to him later, for what she has done.

"While enacting one of the scenes in Nyanam Kavali, I had to sleep Chiranjeevi. I was already very afraid because it was my first Telugu film. The scene did not come well at all, so we took 24 takes for it. Which means I slapped Chiranjeevi 24 times. By the end of the day, his cheeks turned red," said the actors.

Nyayam Kavali was a huge hit back then when it released in 1981. Raadhika was showered with many officers post the film, and has done many Telugu films.

She even added. "After the scene, I went and apologised to Chiranjeevi and he said, 'Very good amma. You slapped me very well'. I told him that I feel sorry, but he made sure that I don't feel guilty for those back to back slaps. He has always been a huge support to me."

Even till date, Raadhika and the Acharya actor are thick friends. They always have each other's back and their families also keep meeting often.