On the first day of the "Azaadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav – India@75," the Jammu and Kashmir government organized a Shikara rally to commemorate India's 75th anniversary of independence. The interesting part of the event was the 75 Made in Kashmir tricolors that were used for the curtain-raiser function of 75 years of India's Independence at the famous Dal Lake, Srinagar. Baseer Ahmad Khan, Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, flagged off the Shikara rally here in Dal Lake, said that the events scheduled across Kashmir in the coming days would highlight tradition, culture, and Kashmiriyat.

Khan told reporters that the first leg of the 75th-anniversary celebrations of India's independence began today in Baramulla, where the main function was held and PM Modi addressed a crowd virtually. He further added that the Shikara rally was later held here in Dal Lake, with the event's theme and program focused on showcasing the Azadi.

He said, "Series of events will be organized at 75 different places. Developmental-oriented programs in which the work is done in the past 70-75 years will be highlighted. The people are being involved in the programs. The flow of tourists is high and the best concept was to organize the event at the places where tourist flow remains high."

Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav

It is to be noted that the Prime Minister today launched the Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav, which kicks off the 75th-anniversary celebrations of India's independence. The main event took place in Uri, where freedom fighters such as Maqbool Sherwani were honored and tributes were paid. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha presided over the festivities in Jammu.