Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off a 'Padyatra' (March) from Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat on Friday and launch various initiatives planned under 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of India's Independence.

The padyatra will be joined by different groups of people on the way to Dandi.

Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel will lead the first lap of 75 kilometres of the padyatra, which will be undertaken by 81 marchers from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad to Dandi in Navsari, a journey of 241 miles that will end on April 5, lasting for 25 days.

Modi will also launch various other cultural and digital initiatives for the Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav and will also address the gathering at Sabarmati Ashram.

Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel and Chief Minister of Gujarat Vijay Rupani will also be present on the occasion, scheduled to commence at 10.30 a.m.

Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav is a series of events to be organised by the Central government to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence. The Mahotsav will be celebrated as a Jan-Utsav in the spirit of Jan-Bhagidari.

A National Implementation Committee headed by the Home Minister has been constituted to chalk out policies and planning of various events to be undertaken under the Commemoration. The curtain raiser activities are beginning from March 12, 75 weeks prior to August 15, 2022.

The event will witness the inauguration of the curtain raiser activities planned under the theme India@75 like a film, website, song, Aatmanirbhar Charkha and Aatmanirbhar Incubator.

Along with the above initiatives, a cultural programme presenting the celebration of the indomitable spirit of the country will also be organized. It will include music, dance, recitation, reading of the Preamble of the Constitution (each line in a different language, representing the different regions of the country). Depicting the youth power as the future of India there will be 75 voices in the choir as well as 75 dancers in the event.

State and UT Governments are also organizing programmes all over India on March 12. In addition to these programmes, the Archaeological Survey of India and Zonal Cultural Centres under the Ministry of Culture, Ministry of Youth Affairs and TRIFED have planned various activities to mark the occasion.