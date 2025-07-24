Former Chief Minister and Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad on Thursday expressed confidence that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah would fulfill their commitment to restoring statehood to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking to media persons during a visit to Reasi, Azad emphasized that restoring statehood is essential for the development and progress of the region, transcending party lines and community affiliations.

"The restoration of statehood is in the collective interest of all people of Jammu and Kashmir, irrespective of political party, religion, or region. It is a fundamental necessity for the region's overall growth and progress," Azad said.

He reminded the public that both Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Shah had made promises regarding the return of statehood.

"I am thankful to the Prime Minister and the Home Minister for their assurance. I firmly believe they will deliver on their promise. But the sooner it is done, the better it will be for everyone," he added.

Azad reiterated that equitable development and governance can only be ensured through the reinstatement of statehood.

"This is not a Hindu versus Muslim issue, nor is it about Kashmir versus Jammu. The restoration of statehood is vital for all communities and political parties in Jammu and Kashmir," he asserted.

Reflecting on his tenure as Union Minister, Azad recalled recommending the upgradation of three Union Territories to full-fledged states.

"For the first time in my 50-year political career, I saw my own state being downgraded to a Union Territory. It was a deeply unfortunate development," he said.

Statehood and Article 370 Are Separate Issues

Azad also sought to draw a clear distinction between the demand for the restoration of statehood and the issue of Article 370.

"These are two separate matters. Our immediate and primary demand is the restoration of statehood," he said. "I have already spoken at length in Parliament on Article 370, and the entire media is aware of my position."

He reiterated that statehood can be restored either through a bill introduced by the Prime Minister in Parliament or by a ruling from the Supreme Court.

"Not in the race for Vice-President"

Addressing recent speculation about his possible nomination for the Vice-President's post, Azad dismissed the reports as baseless.

"These are mere assumptions. I request both the media and the public to refrain from spreading such rumors," he said.

He noted that while Jammu and Kashmir is known for its natural beauty and unique culture, it is also plagued by a tendency to circulate unfounded rumors.

"Yes, J&K is called Paradise on Earth for many good reasons. But unfortunately, rumors thrive here too. I urge everyone to stop indulging in them," he remarked.

Azad emphasized that the focus should be on addressing real issues such as statehood, development, and unemployment.

"Restoring statehood, implementing development projects, and tackling joblessness must be our top priorities," he stressed.

He urged the public and media to concentrate on constructive dialogue and efforts for progress.

"Who has time for baseless rumors? Every day, there's a new story — it's never-ending," he said.