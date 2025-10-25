Aneet Padda is now 'Shakti Shalini'. The 'Saiyaara' actress has won over the audience with her role in the musical film and has bagged another biggie in the form of Maddock's 'Shakti Shalini'. Ayushmann Khurrana, who joined the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe with 'Thamma' welcomed Aneet into the clan.

It was during the end credits of 'Thamma' that the official announcement for bringing Aneet Padda in and as 'Shakti Shalini' was made. Even though there was no official confirmation, but there were strong rumours of Kiara Advani headlining the project before Aneet. "The protector. The destroyer. The mother of all. Aneet Padda in Shakti Shalini. Shakti unleashed Dec 24, 2026," the makers wrote.

Ayushmann welcomes Aneet

Ayushmann re-shared the post and welcomed Padda. "Welcome to the MHCU, @aneetpadda Punjabi aa gaye oye!! From one dreamer to another - keep chasing what you want. Nothing is impossible... so proud to see someone from Punjab making us all proud... Can't wait to see you shine in Shakti Shalini! Onwards and upwards Aneet," he wrote.

Aneet thanks Khurrana

Aneet also thanked Khurrana and mentioned, "Khurrana ji da munda is making waves like always thank you so much, it's a little extra special coming from someone I look up to so much. So so grateful for the warm welcome @ayushmannk."

Amar Kaushik, co-creator of Maddock's horror comedy universe said that they were looking for a younger actor for the role. He added that once they saw 'Saiyaara' they quickly approached her.

How Aneet came onboard

"When we were writing the script, we realized that we needed a younger actor. Meanwhile, we saw her film Saiyaara and realized that she suits the part perfectly for that character. She heard the story and came on board," he told Bollywood Hungama.

Even though there was no confirmation about Kiara coming onboard but her fans are left upset with the news. Many of them commented on Aneet and Ayushmann's wall on how Kiara would have better suited the role.