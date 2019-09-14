Ayushmann Khurrana to Vicky Kaushal, let's take a look at new age actors who are gaining more popularity and love than the Khans.

Ayushmann Khurrana: Ayushmann Khurrana has proved that he is a force to be reckoned with. With some unconventional yet powerful film choices, Ayushmann is ready to change the way the world views Indian cinema. Khurrana, who has emerged as the most bankable star of this decade, knows the art of turning any film into a mass entertainer. While on one hand films like – Vicky Donor, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Badhai Ho and Dream Girl, are a testament to his effortless acting prowess; on the other hand, films like Article 15 and Andhadhun, prove how he manages to get into the skin-of-the-character with utmost authenticity and depth. With unconventional, crowd-pleasing, full-house entertainers lined up in his kitty; Ayushmann is creating a space for himself in the industry, which is definitely going to be quite hard to overpower.

Vicky Kaushal: From Masaan to Uri: The Surgical Strike; Vicky Kaushal has come a long way and how! Country's most eligible bachelor and powerhouse of acting capabilities, Vicky Kaushal has emerged as industry's new favourite boy. Vicky, who came into limelight with his sensitive role in Masaan, knows how to take a simple role and bind it into something extraordinarily engaging. With films like Raazi, Lust Stories, Manmarziyan and Uri; Vicky has created a niche for himself in the industry.

Rajkummar Rao: Prolific, intense, authentic, versatile are some of the words that can best describe Rajkummar Rao's brilliant acting abilities. With films like Shahid, Newton, Aligarh and Trapped; Rao has managed to bring audience in huge numbers to watch his finest performances. With his acting laced with gravitas and finesse, Rajkummar has given new life to parallel cinema in the country.

Kartik Aaryan: While a lot is being written about his personal life, one must not ignore the love and adulation he receives for his onscreen roles as well. Known for hilarious monologues and witty one-liners in his films, Kartik has not only emerged as a sure-shot box-office success but also enjoys humongous fan following. The tremendous records his films create and break at the box-office is something that can't be overlooked either. Though he may have done only a certain type of crowd-pulling roles, we can't deny the fact that the roles he pulls off with such magnetism might not be everyone's cup-of-tea.