With back-to-back hits, Ayushmann Khurrana has turned out to be one of the most sought after actors in the Bollywood industry. It was in 2012 that the actor broke the stereotype with his movie Vicky Donor and set a new benchmark for every aspiring actor. His choice of movies have paved way for the Bollywood industry to explore good content and scripts that don't necessarily require to be high on glamour quotient.

Ayushmann's net worth

According to a report by Republic World, the net worth of Ayushmann is estimated to be six million dollars as of 2019. The Bala actor owns real estate in Mumbai and Chandigarh, as per a report in The Cinemaholic. He was also the co-owner of the Punjab team in the CCL (Celebrity Cricket League). Ayushmann endorses several brands and is the proud owner of different brands of luxury cars including Audi and Mercedes-Benz S-Class. The report also said that he invests in insurance policies and mutual funds.

Tahira's net worth

Tahira, on the other hand, is a popular writer and theatre director and had marked her debut as an author with 'I promise... A Story of Love and Deceit'. She co-authored Ayushmann's biography Cracking the Code: A Journey to Bollywood and had directed a short film called Toffee in 2018. Apparently, Tahira's estimated net worth is around ₹5.4 crore as of 2018.

Ayushmann's rise to stardom

Soon after completing his post-graduation, Ayushmann joined popular radio station Big FM as an RJ. Later, he hosted numerous shows including The Voice of Youngistaan, MTV Fully Faltoo Movies, Jaadoo Ek Baar among others and even anchored India's Got Talent alongside Nikhil Chinapa.

He, however, got his first Bollywood break in superhit movie Vicky Donor after which there was no looking back. His soulful song Pani Da Rang also gained him immense popularity. Besides Vicky Donor, Ayushmann has proved himself to be a talented and a bankable actor with hit movies like Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Andhadhun, Badhaai Ho, Article 15, Dream Girl, Bala and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

