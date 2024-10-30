Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna joins horror-comedy universe with 'Thama'

A new film is joining Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe. On Wednesday, the makers of the upcoming movie 'Thama' took to social media to announce the film which is a blood-soaked romance.

The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Paresh Rawal, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. It is helmed by Aditya Sarpotdar, and written by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew and Arun Fulara.

The announcement of 'Thama' follows the massive success of the Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer 'Stree 2' and the surprise hit 'Munjya'. With 'Munjya' achieving huge box office success and 'Stree 2' shattering all records, Dinesh Vijan Maddock Films is making waves, and is the most profitable venture in current times.

Actor Rajkummar Rao, who is having a great at the box-office in 2024, also took to his Instagram, and gave a glimpse of the film to his followers.

Sharing the announcement, he wrote in the caption, "After #Stree, #Bhediya, #Munjya... #Thama is joining our horror comedy universe, and it's going to be wild! My brother Dinesh Vijan's Horror Comedy Universe needed a love story... unfortunately, it's a bloody one. Brace yourselves for #Thama - Diwali 2025".

Raj is an integral part of the horror-comedy universe as storylines of different films in the universe bleed into each other.

The team's unique storytelling, often laced with humour and horror, has created a distinct cinematic universe that resonates with fans. This trend continues with their upcoming film, 'Thama'. which promises to introduce a gripping love story set against a bloody backdrop.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik, 'Thama' is set to arrive in theatres on Diwali 2025.

(With inputs from IANS)