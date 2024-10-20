Alia Bhatt's film Jigra was released alongside Rajkummar Rao, Tripti Dimri starrer Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala video and both the films have completed their first week in the theatres. Jigra is Alia Bhatt's maiden production and is co-produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Production. The film is directed by Vasan Bala, the film released on October 11. Rajkummar Rao's film is produced by T-series.

Jigra controversy

Jigra has been embroiled into controversy ever since it was released, T-Series' head honcho Bhushan Kumar's wife-actor Divya Khosla Kumar claimed that Alia's Jigra is a copy of her film Savi. Divya also shared an image from empty theatre that she visited last week and claimed that Alia and Karan are faking box-office numbers.

Let's take a look at where does the film stand in a week's time

Jigra collection

Alia Bhatt starrer Jigra managed to cross the Rs 15 Crore mark in its opening weekend. The film's daily collection saw a massive drop in the next few days. Jigra minted ₹1.25 crore on Thursday and recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 9.52%, reported Sacnilk.

The film wrapped its opening week with a total collection of Rs 22.45 crore. Apart from Alia, Jigra features Vedang Raina, Manoj Pahwa, Harssh A Singh, Ankur Khanna, Rahul Ravindran and Vivek Gomber in important roles.

Jigra is reportedly made on a massive budget of Rs 80-90 crore, Jigra has been able to collect only Rs 19.69 crore in India in 6 days.

Here's what Trade experts have to say:

According to the latest statements of trade experts published by Bollywood Hungama, Jigra has emerged as a flop.

Trade expert Taran Adarsh said, "It is Alia Bhatt's home production and moreover, even Karan Johar is the producer. Obviously, the expectations were huge. When a film doesn't find acceptance, it goes down to the content. Of course, there are also times when certain external factors come into play. But here, the film had a clear run. It even came on Dussehra. Hence, the makers can't say that they didn't get a holiday release or that they were at a disadvantage. On top of it, it was very well promoted, and it wasn't delayed."

"Everything was working in favour of the film and yet, it didn't take off and it didn't grow. On Sunday, the film fell as compared to Saturday, which is not a good sign. It clearly indicates that the fate of the film was sealed. One can hope that it'll have an open run until Diwali and hence, it'll collect. But ideally, a film like this should have started with a bang, looking at the star power."

Vishek Chauhan, an exhibitor from Bihar said that Jigra didn't deserve a theatrical release.

He said, "Jigra is a film that the producers want the audience to watch. It is not a film that the audience wants to watch. Alia Bhatt, without a doubt, is a big name for the theatrical audience in India. She has goodwill and has built a loyal following However, this film failed to connect at any level with the theatrical audience at large. It was a pre-COVID kind of film that people used to make and get away with. Now, the scenario has changed. I have heard that a certain section of the audience has even liked it. But that section doesn't usually go to movie theatres anymore to watch this kind of cinema."

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video collection

Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri's flick has a solid first week. 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' collected Rs 27 crore net across India. The film's total collection now stands at an estimated Rs 28.5 crore net.